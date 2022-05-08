On the Air (copy)
UPDATED: Mon., May 9, 2022
Baseball
MLB
Oakland at Detroit, 5 p.m. (MLB)
Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:30 p.m. (Root)
Basketball
NBA playoffs
Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, 7 p.m. (TNT)
,
Hockey
NHL playoffs
Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.