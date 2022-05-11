Downtown Spokane Partnership names new CEO
UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022
The Downtown Spokane Partnership board announced Wednesday that it has selected a Sacramento native as its next CEO to replace former organization head Mark Richard.
The DSP Board of Directors hired Emilie Cameron as its new president and CEO to oversee the organization that works with more than 200 businesses and community leaders.
Cameron, who will start May 23, most recently worked as the vice president for Randle Communications, a public relations firm in Sacramento. She replaces Richard, a former Spokane County commissioner, who left in February to work for the United Soccer League in Tampa, Florida.
“I am honored to be a part of the exciting future of Spokane leading the Downtown Spokane Partnership,” Cameron said in a news release. “Spokane has an incredibly vibrant downtown neighborhood anchored by a revitalized Riverfront Park and amenities that continue to attract residents, businesses and visitors that are critical to the economic health of the entire community.”
