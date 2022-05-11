From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua T. Thomson and Matilda C. Loughmiller, both of Pullman.

Andrew S. Coleman and Samantha C. Bopp, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Krysta, of Cheney, and Hannah M.R. Lewis, of Spokane.

Matthew J. Meerschaertcq and Kelli M. Pfister, both of Woodbury, Minn.

Benjamin J.D. Ray and Jessica N. Jean, both of Spokane.

Jacob P. Biviano, of Turner, Ore., and Caitlyn A. Pilgeram, of Salem.

Jacob A. Mannhalt and Emma E. Hildahl, both of Spokane.

Travis M. Haen, of Hayden, and Kayla M. Thompson, of Post Falls.

Randall W. Martin and Alexis A. Porter, both of Medical Lake.

Colton J. Caviness and Emily A. Wood, both of Spokane.

Ryan T. Hanson and Andra L. Ely, both of Spokane.

Walter A.J. Jackson and Jessica J. Hinkle, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy L. Walker and Andrea Lounsberry Mills, both of Moses Lake.

Benjamin M. Feldman and Ruth A. Jablonsky, both of Spokane.

Thomas D. Plante and Samantha J. Cumpton, both of Newman Lake.

Deonte J. Stevens and Allison M. Kysar, both of Spokane Valley.

Tylor H. Guillot and Sofia J. Fouad, both of Fairchild AFB

Travis H. Wical and Rachel J. Giddings, both of Cheney.

Ethan J. Smart and Kaelynn L. Barnes, both of Spokane Valley.

Siegfried Fichte, of Spokane, and Shelli Rivera, of Los Angeles.

Chace R. Bell and Mackenze C. Braun, both of East Helena, Mont.

Emil T. Waldron, of Fairchild AFB, and Olivia H. Klingler, of Chatham, New York.

Dalton M. Dawson and Elexia D. Green, both of Spokane.

Stephen J. Slavsky and Corrisa R. McLeod, both of Navarre, Fla.

Daren N. Ellis and Brittnay R. Bieber, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. Hammer and Jamie B. Lim both of Spokane.

In the courts

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Chapter 7

Deanna M. Cassata, Spokane; debts of $35,535.

David R. Lish and Hayllie R. Lish, Spokane; debts of $80,691.

Lisa J. Savino, Spokane; debts of $136,266.

Deborah L. Bader, Colbert; debts of $21,586.

Brooke E. Anderson, Spokane Valley; debts of $49,768.

Crystal N. Bale Boister, Spokane; debts of $49,464.

Consuelo Garcia Sanchez, Moses Lake; debts of $24,197.

Todd B. Babcock and Dorothy A. Babcock, Spokane; debts of $316.542.

Arthur P. Winkler-Nichols, Spokane; debts of $60,638.

Ja’son A. Styles, Spokane; debts of $59,483.

Clyde F. Wraspir and Nancy F. Wraspir, Quincy; debts of $18,627.

Judy Marie Lee, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Christopher A. Holmes, Spokane; debts of $87,672.

Angela M. Pineda and Jamie D. Pineda; Othello, Wash.; debts not listed.

Chapter 13

Emily B.A. Maningas, Spokane; debts of $22,782.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kyle R. Lagerquist, 48; one day in jail, driving under influence.

Adrianna N. Maldonado-Fisher, 32; 10 days in jail, malicious mischief of property.

Bjorn M. Manycolors, 29; 59 days in jail, second-degree driving with suspended license.

Miller, Jessie T., 26; 39 days in jail, hit and run of unattended property; 39 days in jail, theft; 42 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Alonzo M. Page, 29; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Shane M. Parks, 31; 18 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license; 15 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jonathan S. Rodin, 43; 15 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license; 15 days in jail, fail to stop and provide information.

Jesse J. Spoklie, 40; three days in jail, fail to transfer title within 45 days.

Lorraine J. Spotted Eagle, 38; 16 days in jail, giving false statement.

Cameron S. Standingrock, 49; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kayla A. Summers, 34; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.