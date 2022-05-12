The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Indians road game at Hillsboro postponed due to inclement weather

UPDATED: Thu., May 12, 2022

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Rain washed out the Spokane Indians’ road game against Northwest League rival Hillsboro on Thursday.

The game, the third in the six-game series, will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 5:05 p.m., with the second game slated for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The series is scheduled to continue Friday at 6:35 p.m., though the National Weather Service forecast for Hillsboro has a 100% chance of precipitation Friday night, with between one-fourth and one-half inch expected. Rain is also expected in the area during Saturday and Sunday’s games.

Indians games have been postponed or canceled on five days since May 5.

