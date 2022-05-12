The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

Towering comic Brian Posehn headlines Spokane Comedy Club

UPDATED: Thu., May 12, 2022

Brian Posehn headlines Spokane Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday nights. (Courtesy of Seth Olenick)
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5440

Brian Posehn pulls no punches when it comes to himself. The towering comic, who is 6-foot-7, typically beats himself up. Posehn, 55, who will perform Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club, assails himself by pointing out how unattractive the balding, bearded and bespectacled entertainer is, and he delivers his message from being a married father.

The co-star of the late and lamented “Sarah Silverman Program” is clever and surprising live. The proud metalhead, who loves Anthrax and AC/DC, delivers fodder that connects with middle-aged parents struggling with their schedule, diet and family life.

Posehn headlines Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets: $18 and $32. Show times are 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Info: (509) 318-9998, spokanecomedyclub.com.

