Prep roundup: Sam Davidson walk-off puts Mt. Spokane baseball into regionals; Mead boys soccer wins districts

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 4, Southridge 3 (9): Sam Davidson had the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning and the Wildcats (20-5) beat the Suns (11-13) in the district third-place game to qualify for regionals. Carson Coffield went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane 5, Mead 3: Cooper Davis hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and the Wildcats (19-5) eliminated the Panthers (16-4) .

Emerson Fleck had two hits with one double for Mead.

Southridge 7, University 3: Cameron Alcorn went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting sixth-seeded Suns (11-12) eliminated the top-seeded Titans (18-5) .

District 8 4A

Chiawana 8, Gonzaga Prep 7: Connor Mendez went 2 for 5 and stole home in the top of the ninth inning with the go-ahead run and the visiting Riverhawks (11-13) eliminated the Bullpups (15-8) in extra innings in the district third-place game.

Trygve Grimsby had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for Gonzaga Prep.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Central Valley 0: Michael Cunneely struck out eight in a complete game two-hitter and the Bullpups (16-7) eliminated the Bears (9-14) in a loser-out .

District 8 2A

West Valley 11, Shadle Park 8: Hunter McQuitty struck out eight and had two RBIs, Caleb Gray hit a double with three RBIs and the Eagles (17-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (17-4) in the district championship game.

Both teams qualified for regionals. Beckett Ensminger had a double and triple for Shadle Park.

West Valley 10, Pullman 9: John Macall delivered a bases-loaded walk-off single and the top-seeded Eagles (16-4) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Greyhounds (10-12) in a semifinal .

Andrew Aitken singled, stole second and scored the winning run in the seventh and finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs for WV.

Shadle Park 10, East Valley 0: Andrew Fox struck out nine in a six-inning complete game and the Highlanders (18-3) shut out the Knights (10-12) in a semifinal at West Valley HS.

Sterling Lipscomb had a double with an RBI for Shadle Park.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 7, Colville 4: Braylon Dean knocked in a pair of runs in a four-run third inning rally and the visiting Stags (18-4) beat the top-seeded Crimson Hawks (15-5) in the district title game at Avista Stadium.

Jared Scott went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Nick Anderson struck out four over three innings of shutout relief for Deer Park, which qualified for regionals.

Colville 5, Medical Lake 4: Fox Bateman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and struck out six in four shutout innings of relief and the Crimson Hawks (16-4) came from behind to beat the visiting Cardinals (15-7) in the second-place game to qualify for regionals.

Colby McEvoy hit a go-ahead two-run single in fifth for Colville.

District 7 2B

Chewelah 5, Northwest Christian 4: Thomas Dowding went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Cougars (20-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (17-4) in the district championship game at Whitworth.

Both teams move on to regionals. Parker Farr homered for NWC.

Colfax 4, Reardan 3: JJ Bodey delivered the go-ahead single in the top of the eighth and the visiting Bulldogs (11-9) beat Reardan (11-9) in the district third-place game. JP Wigen struck out five over five shutout innings of relief and Mason Gilchrist went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Colfax.

Idaho

Borah 4, Coeur d’Alene 3: Ethan Gardner scored on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and the Lions (16-11) edged the Vikings (19-8) in a 5A state play-in game at Lewiston HS.

Homedale 5, Kellogg 2: Beeg Hockenhull went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs and the Trojans (17-10) beat the Wildcats (12-11) in a 3A state play-in game at Lewiston HS. Luke Frolich went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Kellogg.

Fastpitch softball

District 8 4A

Hanford 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: Graci Brady went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Falcons (10-14) beat the Bullpups (9-12) in a semifinal.

G-Prep fell to a loser-out game on Saturday. Bailey Benson struck out 10 in a complete game and knocked in a run for the Pups.

Kamiakin vs Central Valley: The first-round game in Richland was rained out and will be made up on Monday.

District 8 3A

University 13, Ferris 0: Jenna Williamson went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs and the top-seeded Titans (18-3) topped the visiting Saxons (12-9) in a first-round game.

Maliya Mann struck out seven in a complete-game two-hitter for U-Hi, which hosts Hermiston in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Mt. Spokane 9, Kennewick 3: Willow Almquist, Payton Dressler and Peyton Bischoff had two RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (16-5) beat the Lions (9-12) in a first-round game.

Mt. Spokane faces Walla Walla in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Hermiston 7, Mead 1: Kenna Christenson went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs and the Bulldogs (16-6) topped the visiting Panthers (14-7) in a first-round game.

Lexi Mount knocked in a run for Mead, which hosts Ferris in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Walla Walla 1, Cheney 0: The Blue Devils (19-2) advanced over the Blackhawks (11-11) by forfeit. Cheney faces Kennewick in a lower-out on Tuesday.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 13, Deer Park 4: Maddy Keon had two RBIs and two runs and the Eagles (13-3) beat the Stags (13-6) in a semifinal.

Lakeside faces Freeman in the district title game on Tuesday at Spokane Falls CC. Katie Sturm went 2 for 4 with a two RBIs for Lakeside.

Freeman 10, Riverside 8: The Scotties (17-4) beat the Rams (11-5) in the other semifinal.

Riverside 11, Deer Park 9: Allison Lapano went 4 for 4 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs and the visiting Rams (12-5) beat the Stags (13-7) in a loser-out.

Idaho

Timberline 2, Lewiston 1: Mallorie Casch scored from third on an errant pickoff throw and the Wolves (22-7) walked off the Bengals (17-8) in a 5A state play-in game at Fruitland HS. Kaitlin Banks homered for Lewiston.

Boys soccer

Mead 2, North Central 1: Jackson LaRue and Wes Starley scored second-half goals and the Panthers (10-4) edged the Wolfpack (13-3) in the District 8 3A championship game. Both teams qualified for state.

Kennewick 1, Ridgeline 0: A first-half own goal allowed the Lions (14-7) to eliminate the Falcons (10-7) in a District 8 3A loser-out.

Chiawana 4, Central Valley 2: The Riverhawks (16-5) eliminated the visiting Bears (7-8) in the District 8 4A third-place game.