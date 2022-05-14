The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sam Davidson walk-off puts Mt. Spokane baseball into regionals; Mead boys soccer wins districts

UPDATED: Sat., May 14, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 4, Southridge 3 (9): Sam Davidson had the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning and the Wildcats (20-5) beat the Suns (11-13) in the district third-place game to qualify for regionals. Carson Coffield went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane 5, Mead 3: Cooper Davis hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and the Wildcats (19-5) eliminated the Panthers (16-4) .

Emerson Fleck had two hits with one double for Mead.

Southridge 7, University 3: Cameron Alcorn went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting sixth-seeded Suns (11-12) eliminated the top-seeded Titans (18-5) .

District 8 4A

Chiawana 8, Gonzaga Prep 7: Connor Mendez went 2 for 5 and stole home in the top of the ninth inning with the go-ahead run and the visiting Riverhawks (11-13) eliminated the Bullpups (15-8) in extra innings in the district third-place game.

Trygve Grimsby had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for Gonzaga Prep.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Central Valley 0: Michael Cunneely struck out eight in a complete game two-hitter and the Bullpups (16-7) eliminated the Bears (9-14) in a loser-out .

District 8 2A

West Valley 11, Shadle Park 8: Hunter McQuitty struck out eight and had two RBIs, Caleb Gray hit a double with three RBIs and the Eagles (17-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (17-4) in the district championship game.

Both teams qualified for regionals. Beckett Ensminger had a double and triple for Shadle Park.

West Valley 10, Pullman 9: John Macall delivered a bases-loaded walk-off single and the top-seeded Eagles (16-4) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Greyhounds (10-12) in a semifinal .

Andrew Aitken singled, stole second and scored the winning run in the seventh and finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs for WV.

Shadle Park 10, East Valley 0: Andrew Fox struck out nine in a six-inning complete game and the Highlanders (18-3) shut out the Knights (10-12) in a semifinal at West Valley HS.

Sterling Lipscomb had a double with an RBI for Shadle Park.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 7, Colville 4: Braylon Dean knocked in a pair of runs in a four-run third inning rally and the visiting Stags (18-4) beat the top-seeded Crimson Hawks (15-5) in the district title game at Avista Stadium.

Jared Scott went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Nick Anderson struck out four over three innings of shutout relief for Deer Park, which qualified for regionals.

Colville 5, Medical Lake 4: Fox Bateman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and struck out six in four shutout innings of relief and the Crimson Hawks (16-4) came from behind to beat the visiting Cardinals (15-7) in the second-place game to qualify for regionals.

Colby McEvoy hit a go-ahead two-run single in fifth for Colville.

District 7 2B

Chewelah 5, Northwest Christian 4: Thomas Dowding went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Cougars (20-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (17-4) in the district championship game at Whitworth.

Both teams move on to regionals. Parker Farr homered for NWC.

Colfax 4, Reardan 3: JJ Bodey delivered the go-ahead single in the top of the eighth and the visiting Bulldogs (11-9) beat Reardan (11-9) in the district third-place game. JP Wigen struck out five over five shutout innings of relief and Mason Gilchrist went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Colfax.

Idaho

Borah 4, Coeur d’Alene 3: Ethan Gardner scored on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and the Lions (16-11) edged the Vikings (19-8) in a 5A state play-in game at Lewiston HS.

Homedale 5, Kellogg 2: Beeg Hockenhull went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs and the Trojans (17-10) beat the Wildcats (12-11) in a 3A state play-in game at Lewiston HS. Luke Frolich went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Kellogg.

Fastpitch softball

District 8 4A

Hanford 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: Graci Brady went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Falcons (10-14) beat the Bullpups (9-12) in a semifinal.

G-Prep fell to a loser-out game on Saturday. Bailey Benson struck out 10 in a complete game and knocked in a run for the Pups.

Kamiakin vs Central Valley: The first-round game in Richland was rained out and will be made up on Monday.

District 8 3A

University 13, Ferris 0: Jenna Williamson went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs and the top-seeded Titans (18-3) topped the visiting Saxons (12-9) in a first-round game.

Maliya Mann struck out seven in a complete-game two-hitter for U-Hi, which hosts Hermiston in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Mt. Spokane 9, Kennewick 3: Willow Almquist, Payton Dressler and Peyton Bischoff had two RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (16-5) beat the Lions (9-12) in a first-round game.

Mt. Spokane faces Walla Walla in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Hermiston 7, Mead 1: Kenna Christenson went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs and the Bulldogs (16-6) topped the visiting Panthers (14-7) in a first-round game.

Lexi Mount knocked in a run for Mead, which hosts Ferris in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Walla Walla 1, Cheney 0: The Blue Devils (19-2) advanced over the Blackhawks (11-11) by forfeit. Cheney faces Kennewick in a lower-out on Tuesday.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 13, Deer Park 4: Maddy Keon had two RBIs and two runs and the Eagles (13-3) beat the Stags (13-6) in a semifinal.

Lakeside faces Freeman in the district title game on Tuesday at Spokane Falls CC. Katie Sturm went 2 for 4 with a two RBIs for Lakeside.

Freeman 10, Riverside 8: The Scotties (17-4) beat the Rams (11-5) in the other semifinal.

Riverside 11, Deer Park 9: Allison Lapano went 4 for 4 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs and the visiting Rams (12-5) beat the Stags (13-7) in a loser-out.

Idaho

Timberline 2, Lewiston 1: Mallorie Casch scored from third on an errant pickoff throw and the Wolves (22-7) walked off the Bengals (17-8) in a 5A state play-in game at Fruitland HS. Kaitlin Banks homered for Lewiston.

Boys soccer

Mead 2, North Central 1: Jackson LaRue and Wes Starley scored second-half goals and the Panthers (10-4) edged the Wolfpack (13-3) in the District 8 3A championship game. Both teams qualified for state.

Kennewick 1, Ridgeline 0: A first-half own goal allowed the Lions (14-7) to eliminate the Falcons (10-7) in a District 8 3A loser-out.

Chiawana 4, Central Valley 2: The Riverhawks (16-5) eliminated the visiting Bears (7-8) in the District 8 4A third-place game.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories