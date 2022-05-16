The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

4 p.m.: Houston at Boston TBS

7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Minnesota at Oakland MLB

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: 2022 NBA draft lottery ESPN

5:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Washington at Dallas CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas CBS Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Eastern Conference semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida TNT

6:30 p.m.: Western Conference semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado TNT

Soccer, Men’s

11:45 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

Noon: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

