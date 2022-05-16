On the air
Mon., May 16, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
4 p.m.: Houston at Boston TBS
7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Minnesota at Oakland MLB
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: 2022 NBA draft lottery ESPN
5:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Washington at Dallas CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas CBS Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Eastern Conference semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida TNT
6:30 p.m.: Western Conference semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado TNT
Soccer, Men’s
11:45 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
Noon: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
