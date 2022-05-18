On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., May 18, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: LSU at Vanderbilt ESPN2
6 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon St. Pac-12
Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Florida at Maryland ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Boston College ESPNU
2 p.m.: Syracuse at Northwestern ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Stony Brook at North Carolina ESPNU
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Championship (Buck and Collins) ESPN
11 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN/ESPN2
Hockey, IIHF men’s world championship
6 a.m.: Great Britain vs. U.S. NHL
10 a.m.: Canada vs. Kazakhstan NHL
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia or St. Louis at NY Mets MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston or Arizona at Chicago Cubs MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
Basketball, NBA
Noon: NBA draft combine ESPNEWS
2 p.m.: NBA draft combine ESPN2
5:40 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Florida TNT
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado TNT
Rodeo, PBR
7 p.m.: World Finals CBSSN
Soccer, men’s Premier League
11:45 p.m.: Crystal Palace at Everton USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB 3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Baseball, college
3:45 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
