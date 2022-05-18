The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 49° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., May 18, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: LSU at Vanderbilt ESPN2

6 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon St. Pac-12

Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Florida at Maryland ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Boston College ESPNU

2 p.m.: Syracuse at Northwestern ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Stony Brook at North Carolina ESPNU

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Championship (Buck and Collins) ESPN

11 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN/ESPN2

Hockey, IIHF men’s world championship

6 a.m.: Great Britain vs. U.S. NHL

10 a.m.: Canada vs. Kazakhstan NHL

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia or St. Louis at NY Mets MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston or Arizona at Chicago Cubs MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

Basketball, NBA

Noon: NBA draft combine ESPNEWS

2 p.m.: NBA draft combine ESPN2

5:40 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Florida TNT

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado TNT

Rodeo, PBR

7 p.m.: World Finals CBSSN

Soccer, men’s Premier League

11:45 p.m.: Crystal Palace at Everton USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB 3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Baseball, college

3:45 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.