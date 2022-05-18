The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Restaurateur misidentified

UPDATED: Wed., May 18, 2022

Headline misstated relationship

Because of an editor’s error, the headline of a story that ran on the front page of the business section on Feb. 20 about the new regional director of the Small Business Administration, Mike Fong, incorrectly listed the relation to Fong of the restaurateur who influenced him. Fong’s father was a restaurateur.

