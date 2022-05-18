Restaurateur misidentified
UPDATED: Wed., May 18, 2022
Headline misstated relationship
Because of an editor’s error, the headline of a story that ran on the front page of the business section on Feb. 20 about the new regional director of the Small Business Administration, Mike Fong, incorrectly listed the relation to Fong of the restaurateur who influenced him. Fong’s father was a restaurateur.
