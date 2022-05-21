On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., May 21, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Australian rules football
Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN2
1 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: NASCAR All-Star Open FS1
Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
9 a.m.: Delaware vs. Cornell ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Virginia ESPNU
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay TNT
12:30 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
5 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN2
Rodeo, PBR
9 a.m.: World Finals CBS
Soccer, Premier League
8 a.m.: Manchester City at Aston Villa NBC
8 a.m.: Norwich at Spurs SYFY
8 a.m.: Liverpool at Wolves USA
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at New Orleans FS1
1 p.m.: Houston vs. New Jersey in Birmingham, Ala. Fox
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Chicago at Washington ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
