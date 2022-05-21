The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Sat., May 21, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Australian rules football

Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN2

1 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: NASCAR All-Star Open FS1

Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

9 a.m.: Delaware vs. Cornell ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Virginia ESPNU

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay TNT

12:30 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

5 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN2

Rodeo, PBR

9 a.m.: World Finals CBS

Soccer, Premier League

8 a.m.: Manchester City at Aston Villa NBC

8 a.m.: Norwich at Spurs SYFY

8 a.m.: Liverpool at Wolves USA

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at New Orleans FS1

1 p.m.: Houston vs. New Jersey in Birmingham, Ala. Fox

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Chicago at Washington ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

