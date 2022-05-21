Zac Veen, Drew Romo drive in 2 runs each to boost Spokane over Eugene

From staff reports

Every Spokane Indians batter crossed home plate or helped a teammate score a run on Saturday.

A few Indians even accomplished both feats.

Zac Veen and Drew Romo each had two hits and drove in two runs, and Spokane’s offense got rolling early in a 9-4 win over Eugene in Northwest League play at Avista Stadium.

Jimmy Glowenke’s grand slam gave the Emeralds a 4-2 lead in the top of the second, but Eugene couldn’t maintain the edge.

Veen’s groundout drove in Robby Martin Jr. for a 4-all tie in the third, and Veen added an RBI single in Spokane’s three-run fourth to drive in Benjamin Sems and give the Indians the lead for good at 5-4. Sems hit a solo homer to right field in the eighth, and Grant Lavigne’s run-scoring single scored Veen for the final margin.

Sems, Daniel Montano and Julio Carreras each had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Indians.

Spokane’s Joe Rock (4-2) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking three. Relievers Anderson Pilar, Tanner Propst and Shelby Lackey limited the Emeralds to three hits over four innings.

Spokane is a league-best 20-16.