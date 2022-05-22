The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Washington OR Philadelphia at Atlanta MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston ABC

Golf, College women

2 p.m.: NCAA National Championships at Grayhawk GC GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay TNT

6:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis TNT

Tennis

2 a.m. (Tuesday): The French Open, first round TENNIS

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

