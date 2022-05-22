On the air
Sun., May 22, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Washington OR Philadelphia at Atlanta MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston ABC
Golf, College women
2 p.m.: NCAA National Championships at Grayhawk GC GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay TNT
6:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis TNT
Tennis
2 a.m. (Tuesday): The French Open, first round TENNIS
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
