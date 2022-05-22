State fastpitch softball: University, Shadle Park, West Valley carry banner for Greater Spokane League into tourneys

District fastpitch softball champions were crowned across the state over the weekend.

On Sunday, the softball seeding committee announced first-round matchups for each of the six classifications.

Here’s a glance at how area teams were seeded and their first-round matchups. All first-round games are Friday.

4A

Merkel Sports Complex, Spokane. None of the Greater Spokane League teams qualified for the tourney taking place in their hometown.

Kamiakin (No. 10), Chiawana (No. 13) and Hanford (No. 16) from the Mid-Columbia Conference took the district’s three seeds.

3A

Regional Athletic Complex, Lacey. The district title game between University (19-3) and Walla Walla (19-2) was rained out. Since both teams had already qualified, the game was not rescheduled.

U-Hi is the lone GSL 3A representative at state and was awarded the seventh seed. The Titans face 10th-seeded Arlington (17-6) at 11 a.m. The winner moves on to a quarterfinal at 6 p.m.

2A

Carlon Park, Selah. Shadle Park (19-2) topped West Valley (11-11) 15-2 in the district title game on Saturday. The Highlanders were seeded fourth and take on No. 13 Ellensburg (13-11) at noon, with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal at 4 p.m.

The Eagles are the No. 16 seed and face top-seeded Othello (21-1) at noon.

1A

Columbia Playfields, Richland. Freeman (19-4) beat Lakeside (14-6) 12-1 in the District 7 title game on Thursday and were given the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the 12-team bracket.

Lakeside beat Riverside 10-8 in the district second-place game on Saturday to nab the fifth seed and plays 12th-seeded Zillah (15-6). The winner faces the Scotties in a quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m.

2B

Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima. Liberty (21-3) edged Colfax (23-2) 6-5 in the district title game on Saturday and was awarded the seventh seed. The Lancers face No. 10 Rainier (16-5) at 10 a.m. with the winner advancing against No. 2 Warden (22-1) at 2 p.m.

Colfax, whose only two losses this year are to Liberty, received a higher seed than their league champ at No. 5. The Bulldogs take on No. 12 Goldendale (8-13) at 10 a.m. and the winner plays No. 4 Lake Roosevelt (20-2) at 2 p.m.

1B

Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima. No. 2 Colton (15-5) faces No. 7 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (13-12) and No. 3 Inchelium (19-5) plays No. 6 Quilcene (9-3), both at 10 a.m.

The winners square off in a semifinal of the eight-team tourney at 4 p.m.