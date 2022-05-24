Gonzaga matches program record with 9 players on WCC All-Conference teams

From staff reports

Gonzaga baseball collected many postseason awards after navigating its best West Coast Conference schedule in program history.

Mark Machtolf was coach of the year, Cade McGee was freshman of the year and Connor Coballes was defensive player of the year.

The 10th-ranked Zags matched a program-record nine selections.

McGee totaled 30 hits – second most on the team – and 46 total bases in his first season with the Bulldogs. McGee is the first Gonzaga player since current Seattle Mariner Marco Gonzales in 2011 to be named freshman of the year.

Coballes committed two errors and had 27 putouts as the team’s shortstop.

Gabriel Hughes and Tyler Rando made the WCC’s first team, while Trystan Vrieling made the second team.

Hughes had 88 strikeouts in conference play with a 2.80 earned-run average.

Michael Spellacy, Owen Wild, Enzo Apodaca, McGee, Savier Pinales and Ezra Samperi made honorable mention.