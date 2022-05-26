The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 75° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, Africa league

9 a.m.: Zamalek vs. F.A.P NBATV

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 FS1

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

Baseball, college, Pac-12 Tournament

3 p.m.: Arizona State vs. TBD Pac-12

6:45 p.m.: UCLA vs. TBD Pac-12

Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament semifinals

Noon: Northwestern vs. North Carolina ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Boston College vs. Maryland ESPNU

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Arizona at Mississippi State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Florida at Virginia Tech ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: UCF at Oklahoma ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas ESPN2

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Arizona State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Clemson at Oklahoma State ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford ESPNU

8 p.m.: Duke at UCLA ESPN2

Golf

4:30 a.m.: Dutch Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

4 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:40 p.m.: Miami at Boston ESPN

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis TNT

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

4 p.m.: Washington at Orlando CBSSN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Australian rules football

2 a.m.: Western at West Coast FS1

11:30 p.m.: Essendon at Port Adelaide FS1

Auto racing

3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco ESPN2

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, college, Big South Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD ESPNU

Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament semifinals

9 a.m.: Cornell vs. Rutgers ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Princeton ESPN2

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN

11 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN

Noon: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU

1 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN

2 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU

3 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN2

5 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN2

7 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN2

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC

2:20 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

2:20 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit FS1

4 p.m.: TBA Fox

7:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6 p.m.: Conference Final: TBD TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN

Soccer, men’s, UEFA

Noon: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid CBS

Tennis

8 a.m.: French Open NBC

Track and field, IAAF Diamond League

1:30 p.m.: Prefontaine Classic NBC

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay at Birmingham, Ala. USA

6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan at Birmingham, Ala. FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM Baseball, NWL

5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ESPN

9:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 NBC

2:30 p.m.: California Trials Invitational FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2

Noon: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2

3 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPNU

Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Baltimore ESPN

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU

11 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN

11 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU

1 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN

1 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC

3:30 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf

Horse racing, NYRA

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5:40 p.m.: Conference Final: TBD ESPN

Rugby, men’s

3:30 p.m.: MLR: TBA FS1

Football, USFL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Birmingham Fox

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories