On the Air
UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, Africa league
9 a.m.: Zamalek vs. F.A.P NBATV
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 FS1
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
Baseball, college, Pac-12 Tournament
3 p.m.: Arizona State vs. TBD Pac-12
6:45 p.m.: UCLA vs. TBD Pac-12
Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament semifinals
Noon: Northwestern vs. North Carolina ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Boston College vs. Maryland ESPNU
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Arizona at Mississippi State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Florida at Virginia Tech ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: UCF at Oklahoma ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas ESPN2
5 p.m.: Northwestern at Arizona State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Clemson at Oklahoma State ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford ESPNU
8 p.m.: Duke at UCLA ESPN2
Golf
4:30 a.m.: Dutch Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf
1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
4 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:40 p.m.: Miami at Boston ESPN
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis TNT
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
4 p.m.: Washington at Orlando CBSSN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Australian rules football
2 a.m.: Western at West Coast FS1
11:30 p.m.: Essendon at Port Adelaide FS1
Auto racing
3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco ESPN2
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, college, Big South Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD ESPNU
Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament semifinals
9 a.m.: Cornell vs. Rutgers ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Princeton ESPN2
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN
11 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN
Noon: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU
1 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN
2 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU
3 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN2
5 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN2
7 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN2
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC
2:20 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
2:20 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit FS1
4 p.m.: TBA Fox
7:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6 p.m.: Conference Final: TBD TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN
Soccer, men’s, UEFA
Noon: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid CBS
Tennis
8 a.m.: French Open NBC
Track and field, IAAF Diamond League
1:30 p.m.: Prefontaine Classic NBC
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay at Birmingham, Ala. USA
6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan at Birmingham, Ala. FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM Baseball, NWL
5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ESPN
9:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 NBC
2:30 p.m.: California Trials Invitational FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2
Noon: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2
3 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPNU
Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Baltimore ESPN
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU
11 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN
11 a.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU
1 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPN
1 p.m.: TBD, Super Regional ESPNU
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC
3:30 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf
Horse racing, NYRA
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5:40 p.m.: Conference Final: TBD ESPN
Rugby, men’s
3:30 p.m.: MLR: TBA FS1
Football, USFL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Birmingham Fox
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
