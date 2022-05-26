The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead in early morning house fire in Spokane’s Emerson Garfield neighborhood

UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022

A house fire on the 1300 block of West Grace Ave left one person dead early Thursday morning. (Courtesy of the Spokane Fire Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

One person is dead after an early morning house fire consumed a home in Spokane’s Emerson Garfield neighborhood.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1311 block of West Grace Avenue at 2:30 a.m. and arrived within three minutes, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department. 

Crews discovered heavy fire at the front of the house, endangering nearby homes. Firefighters entered the home and searched both the first and second floors for occupants . 

During the search, firefighters found one adult dead near an exit. 

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and extinguished it about 40 minutes. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation early Thursday morning. 

