One dead in early morning house fire in Spokane’s Emerson Garfield neighborhood
UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022
One person is dead after an early morning house fire consumed a home in Spokane’s Emerson Garfield neighborhood.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1311 block of West Grace Avenue at 2:30 a.m. and arrived within three minutes, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.
Crews discovered heavy fire at the front of the house, endangering nearby homes. Firefighters entered the home and searched both the first and second floors for occupants .
During the search, firefighters found one adult dead near an exit.
Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and extinguished it about 40 minutes.
The cause of the fire was under investigation early Thursday morning.
