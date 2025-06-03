Alaska man sentenced for shipping crabs with parasitic disease to WA

By Yereth Rosen Alaska Beacon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Kodiak, Alaska, fisher has been sentenced to a year in jail for illegally shipping thousands of pounds of Tanner crab, much of it infected with a parasitic disease, out of Alaska to Washington state, federal officials said.

The fisher, Corey Potter, was also sentenced to two years’ supervised release following his jail term, during which he will be barred from commercial fishing anywhere in the world, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The case concerns Tanner and golden king crab harvested in 2024 in southeast Alaska. Potter owned two vessels, one of them captained by his son, Kyle Potter, and the other by employee Justin Welch.

Rather than unload the crab catch in Alaska, as is required by state law, the three men kept the live crab in the vessels and took the catch to Washington state, passing through Canadian waters along the way. The motivation was to fetch higher prices for their catch, according to prosecutors’ documents.

At the time, according to evidence presented in court documents, the men knew that a large proportion of the catch was infested with Bitter Crab Syndrome, a parasitic disease that usually kills the crabs and renders their meat inedible. Bitter Crab Syndrome is not toxic for people, but infected crab meat can be bitter and eating it is likened to chewing on aspirin.

That evidence included text messages from other Alaska fishers who cautioned Potter and his son against bringing infested crab to market, with one expressing concerns that their actions would hurt the reputation and marketability of all Alaska crab.

Bitter Crab Syndrome affects numerous species, and it is considered a possible contributor to the crash of Bering Sea snow crab and king crab stocks that led to an unprecedented string of harvest closures between 2021 and 2024.

The main reason for the stock crashes, scientists believe, was the warmth in the habitat, which led to crab starvation. In the years leading up to the fishery closures, however, there was an increase in Bitter Crab Syndrome. The disease is linked to warming waters and climate change, according to scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Kyle Potter and Welch pleaded guilty last year. In October, Kyle Potter was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine; Welch was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Ultimately, the loads of crab they delivered never made it to any market. They were seized by Washington state law enforcement officers and deemed unfit for sale or consumption. Of the golden king crab, 42% of the catch was dead upon arrival; of the tanner crab, so much was infested that the entire load was disposed of in a landfill, federal officials said.

Potter pleaded guilty in February to two counts of violating the Lacey Act, the federal law that concerns transport of wildlife and fish across state lines. Prosecutors identified him as the leader of the scheme and therefore requested heavier penalties.

Potter, in a presentencing memorandum, asked for probation rather than jail time, arguing that his long career of fishing in Alaska has ended and that at the age of 64, he is financially ruined.

“One of the boats involved in this offense was foreclosed on, and the other is believed to have been seized by the state. He has been reduced to relying upon family for assistance and has no viable means to support himself,” the May 6 defense memo said.

But prosecutors, who argued for 18 months’ imprisonment, said actions with the diseased crab fit Potter’s yearslong pattern of sloppy maintenance and unsafe behavior.

In their presentencing report, also filed on May 6, prosecutors listed numerous past problems with the vessels Potter owned. They have been cited for chronically leaking oil, breaking down at sea – requiring crew members to be rescued – and sinking in different sites, the report said.

This article was first published by Alaska Beacon, part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence.