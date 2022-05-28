State baseball: Carson Coffield leads Mt. Spokane to 3A third place; Chewelah takes third in 2B
UPDATED: Sat., May 28, 2022
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s state baseball tournament action.
3A
Mt. Spokane 5, West Seattle 1: Carson Coffield went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Wildcats (23-6) beat West Seattle (24-3) in the state third-place game at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.
Coffield’s extra-base hit came in the third inning and scored two runs. Sam Davidson added a two-run single in the fifth.
Tyler Alm threw 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing five hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Coffield pitched 1 2/3 innings for the save.
2B
Chewelah 6, Colfax 3: James Macrae struck out 12 in a complete game and the Cougars (23-3) topped the Bulldogs (14-12) in the state third-place game at Ridgefield Complex.
Bode Katzer and Thomas Dowding had two hits and an RBI apiece for Chewelah.
JD Peterson went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Colfax.
