BBB Great West + Pacific seeks Torch Awards nominations

By Logan Hickle BBB GW+P

Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific has announced the opening of nominations for the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics within its eight-state area serving Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, western Wyoming and central Colorado.

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics honor exemplary organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical standards.

BBB, in partnership with BBB Wise Giving Alliance, also announced a new award in 2022 – the BBB Luminare Award for Service, which honors individuals who prioritize philanthropy and have made a meaningful impact through their charitable initiatives.

BBB GW+P selects businesses in the following tiers for each of the service area regions.

Tier 1: Small Business of the Year

Tier 2: Medium Business of the Year

Tier 3: Large Business of the Year

Spark Award: Companies from 1 to 5 years old

Luminare Award for Service: Exceptional philanthropy

Torch Award for Ethics selection is based on the character of the organization’s leadership, examples of how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers and the impact the organization is making in its community.

Applications are evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders who have previously received a Torch Award.

BBB Accreditation is not required to apply. The link to the application, along with the criteria and eligibility requirements can be found at trust-bbb.org/torch-awards.

The nomination form, due by July 31, for the Luminare Service Award can be found at trust-bbb.org/luminare. Individuals may nominate themselves.

Deadline for filing nominations is end of day July 31.