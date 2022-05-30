The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees TBS

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers OR Atlanta at Arizona MLB

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ESPN2

6 p.m.: Connecticut at Las Vegas ESPN

Golf, College men

9 a.m.: NCAA National Championship Match Play Quarterfinals GOLF

2 p.m.: NCAA National Championship Match Play Semifinals GOLF

Hockey, NHL Playoffs

5 p.m.: Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado TNT

Lacrosse, High School Boys

4 p.m.: GEICO National Championship ESPNU

Tennis

3 a.m.: The French Open, Quarterfinals TENNIS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

7 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

All events subject to change.

