Mon., May 30, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees TBS
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers OR Atlanta at Arizona MLB
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ESPN2
6 p.m.: Connecticut at Las Vegas ESPN
Golf, College men
9 a.m.: NCAA National Championship Match Play Quarterfinals GOLF
2 p.m.: NCAA National Championship Match Play Semifinals GOLF
Hockey, NHL Playoffs
5 p.m.: Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado TNT
Lacrosse, High School Boys
4 p.m.: GEICO National Championship ESPNU
Tennis
3 a.m.: The French Open, Quarterfinals TENNIS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
7 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
All events subject to change.
