Most splash pads now open in Spokane for the summer

Most splash pads in the city are open, just in time for the warm weather forecast for Spokane over the next few days.

City of Spokane Parks and Recreation maintains 19 splash pads in city parks, including at Grandview Park, the Shadle Park area and two at Riverfront Park.

The outdoor water-play sculptures attract residents of all ages during the warmer months. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sept. 6.

Splash pads near schools will not open until school is out for the summer, according to a news release from City of Spokane Parks and Recreation. The splash pads at Mission Park, Nevada Park, Grant Park and Harmon-Shipley Park will remain closed until June 20.

For a full list of splash pad locations, go to my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/splash-pads/.

The city’s six public pools will also open around June 20, and people can register for a free swim pass on the parks department website. The “Splash Pass” is available for all ages, and allows holders access to all six pools.