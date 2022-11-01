Coeur d’Alene On Ice returns for second year

Spokane Valley-based Numerica Credit Union is partnering with Coeur d’Alene On Ice to bring the event back for a second year.

Coeur d’Alene on Ice is a seasonal, pop-up ice skating rink in McEuen Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene that is is operated by Jerome Murray and his wife, Andrea.

The CDA on Ice crew has been building the rink for the past few weeks. The rink opens Friday and operates through late January, according to a news release.

The rink site is also home to four fire pits and three professionally decorated private igloos available for rent.

Tickets to the rink can be purchased at www.cdaonice.com. Skate rentals are included in ticket purchases.