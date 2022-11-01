The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 1, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:33 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5:03 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia Fox 28

Basketball, college men’s

6 p.m.: Warner Pacific at Gonzaga KHQ

5 p.m.: Westminster at Utah Pac-12

7 p.m.: Concordia at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at Portland ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPNU

4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Bowling Green ESPN2

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf

11 p.m.: Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

4 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

6 p.m.: Warner Pacific at Gonzaga……………………………………………1510-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

