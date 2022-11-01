On the Air
Nov. 1, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:33 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5:03 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia Fox 28
Basketball, college men’s
6 p.m.: Warner Pacific at Gonzaga KHQ
5 p.m.: Westminster at Utah Pac-12
7 p.m.: Concordia at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at Portland ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPNU
4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Bowling Green ESPN2
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf
11 p.m.: Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
4 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
6 p.m.: Warner Pacific at Gonzaga……………………………………………1510-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.