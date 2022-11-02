Shooting puts Bemiss Elementary on lockdown, 19-year-old arrested

A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting at another person Wednesday morning in northeast Spokane, causing a nearby elementary school to be placed on lockdown.

Spokane police officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. to a shooting near the 2300 block of East Euclid Avenue, about a block from Bemiss Elementary School, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Officers learned a man had been shot at by an unknown suspect, later identified as Linfield Heran, but the victim was not struck by the gunfire, police said.

Law enforcement searched the area and arrested Heran at a nearby residence on the 3300 block of North Altamont Street, the release said. Heran was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated, officers said, but there appeared to have been an interaction between Heran and the victim prior to the shooting.

Because the incident took place about a block from Bemiss Elementary and Heran was armed, the school was placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said. The lockdown was lifted Wednesday afternoon.