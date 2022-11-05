The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 5, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:03 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR: Cup Series Championship NBC

Football, CFL

10 a.m.: Montreal at Hamilton ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: British Columbia at Calgary ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at N.Y. Jets CBS

1 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City NBC

Golf, men’s

2:30 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: Toronto at Carolina ESPN

6 p.m.: Florida at Anaheim NHL

Soccer, men’s

4 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Chelsea USA

4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers FC vs. St. Johnstone CBSSN

6 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio vs. Roma CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: USL League One: Tormenta vs. Chattanooga ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

