Nov. 5, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:03 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR: Cup Series Championship NBC
Football, CFL
10 a.m.: Montreal at Hamilton ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: British Columbia at Calgary ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Buffalo at N.Y. Jets CBS
1 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City NBC
Golf, men’s
2:30 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Toronto at Carolina ESPN
6 p.m.: Florida at Anaheim NHL
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Chelsea USA
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers FC vs. St. Johnstone CBSSN
6 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio vs. Roma CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: USL League One: Tormenta vs. Chattanooga ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
