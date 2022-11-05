Washington State running back Nakia Watson returns to lineup against Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State’s running back position lacked depth over the past few weeks, but the Cougs’ top rusher returned to the fold Saturday.

Starting tailback Nakia Watson is back in action after missing two games last month due to an injury sustained Oct. 8 in the Cougars’ loss to USC.

It didn’t take long for Watson to reintroduce himself in the Cougars’ matchup with Stanford.

On the second play of the game, the junior broke off a 65-yard run up the middle, setting up a WSU touchdown.

Coming off its two least-productive showings of the season, WSU’s ground game could use a spark against a Stanford defense that has struggled to contain the run this season. The Cardinal came into the game ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (212.5 yards per game). Stanford has given up 300-plus rushing yards in two games and allowed more than 150 yards on the ground in every game except one.

WSU’s rushing offense ranks last in the Pac-12 in every statistical column. The Cougars are averaging 83.5 yards on the ground per game and 3.5 yards per carry. The Cougars rank second-to-last in the nation in total rushing attempts (193). They totaled a combined 65 rushing yards on 39 attempts over the past two weeks – it should be noted that WSU lost 75 rushing yards on 10 sacks in those games.

A balanced runner at 6 foot and 223 pounds, Watson entered the week leading the Cougs with 325 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries (an average of 5.1 yards per attempt). WSU’s No. 2 tailback, true freshman Jaylen Jenkins, did not make the trip to the Bay Area after sustaining an injury in the second quarter of the team’s loss last week to Utah.

Other than Watson, two running backs traveled with the Cougars this weekend: redshirt freshman walk-on Dylan Paine and true freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker.

WSU coach Jake Dickert kept Watson’s status under wraps this week, telling media members “you might see anyone out there” at the tailback position versus Stanford.

“We have to stay committed to the run,” Dickert added. “You gotta establish the run. It’s what we want to do.”

The Cardinal are playing without their top three running backs due to injuries.

WSU is missing senior strong safety Jordan Lee, who went down with a lower-body injury against Utah. Lee was sidelined for three games earlier this season with an injury. Jaden Hicks is filling in. The redshirt freshman fared well in relief of Lee earlier this year.

It appears veteran WSU receiver Renard Bell is nearing a return. The seventh-year senior worked through individual exercises and ran some routes during non-padded warmups Saturday. Bell’s right arm had been in a sling for three weeks, after he sustained an injury versus USC.