Fighting continues near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

By DPA News Agency

KYIV, Ukraine — Heavy fighting continued to rock the region around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a building was destroyed in the village of Kakhovka, where around 200 Russian soldiers were staying. The consequences of this attack were “carefully concealed” by the Russian side, it said. A column of Russian armored vehicles was destroyed near Radensk.

The information could not be independently verified.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers began destroying the boats of the civilian population along the Dnipro river. In doing so, the Russian military blatantly violated laws and the rules of warfare with regard to the civilian population, it said.

The Russian occupation forces have been trying for days to get the civilian population of Kherson to leave the region. The Ukrainian armed forces want to recapture the area, which has been under Russian control since March, as soon as possible.