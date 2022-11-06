Fighting continues near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson
Nov. 6, 2022 Updated Sun., Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:26 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine — Heavy fighting continued to rock the region around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday.
According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a building was destroyed in the village of Kakhovka, where around 200 Russian soldiers were staying. The consequences of this attack were “carefully concealed” by the Russian side, it said. A column of Russian armored vehicles was destroyed near Radensk.
The information could not be independently verified.
According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers began destroying the boats of the civilian population along the Dnipro river. In doing so, the Russian military blatantly violated laws and the rules of warfare with regard to the civilian population, it said.
The Russian occupation forces have been trying for days to get the civilian population of Kherson to leave the region. The Ukrainian armed forces want to recapture the area, which has been under Russian control since March, as soon as possible.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.