The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 24° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia NBA

5:30 p.m.: Portland at Miami Root

7:30 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Clippers NBA

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Pacific at Stanford Pac-12

3:30 p.m.: Big East Tip-Off FS1

4 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Iowa ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Texas State at Washington State Pac-12

6 p.m.: North Florida at Gonzaga KHQ

6 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Illinois ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Nicholls State at Arizona Pac-12

8 p.m.: Weber State at Washington Pac-12WA

8:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at UCLA Pac-12

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at New Orleans ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Denver 92.5-FM

4 p.m.: Texas State at Washington State 920-AM

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Santa Clara 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports