Sun., Nov. 6, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia NBA
5:30 p.m.: Portland at Miami Root
7:30 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Clippers NBA
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Pacific at Stanford Pac-12
3:30 p.m.: Big East Tip-Off FS1
4 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Iowa ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Texas State at Washington State Pac-12
6 p.m.: North Florida at Gonzaga KHQ
6 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Illinois ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Nicholls State at Arizona Pac-12
8 p.m.: Weber State at Washington Pac-12WA
8:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at UCLA Pac-12
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at New Orleans ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Denver 92.5-FM
4 p.m.: Texas State at Washington State 920-AM
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Santa Clara 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
