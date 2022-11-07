Education Notebook

STCU is holding a FAFSA assistance night at its Spokane Valley Branch, 13501 E. Sprague Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

STCU employees and representatives from the College Success Foundation will help families through the FAFSA process. Both events are free and open to all community members.

Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop with Wi-Fi capability. Find a checklist of what to bring at bit.ly/3tfagby.