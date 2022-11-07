On the air
Mon., Nov. 7, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College Men
3:30 p.m.: Rider at Providence FS1
5:30 p.m.: Coppin State at Georgetown FS1
Football, College
4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Ohio at Miami (Ohio) ESPN2
5 p.m.: Ball State at Toledo ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Tampa Bay TNT
7 p.m.: Nashville at Seattle TNT
Soccer, Men’s Club
11:30 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munchen ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
