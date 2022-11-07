The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, College Men

3:30 p.m.: Rider at Providence FS1

5:30 p.m.: Coppin State at Georgetown FS1

Football, College

4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Ohio at Miami (Ohio) ESPN2

5 p.m.: Ball State at Toledo ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Tampa Bay TNT

7 p.m.: Nashville at Seattle TNT

Soccer, Men’s Club

11:30 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munchen ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

