Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Spokane Jewelers Guild – Guild members work in sterling silver, titanium, copper and mixed metals, as well as vitreous glass enamel, polymer clay, fibers, found objects, crystal, and precious and semi precious gemstones. Techniques include silversmithing, beadwork, weaving (wire, fibers, beads), designs strung with gemstone beads, fusing, riveting and more. Through Nov., 11 a.m. Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 385-2369.

Mead Bandwagon Craft Fair – Annual craft fair featuring arts, crafts, face painting and more. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mead High School, 302 W. Hastings Road. $2. (509) 465-7000.

Ridgeline Band Booster’s First Annual Fall Craft Fair – Fall Craft Fair featuring over 80 crafters/vendors, baked goods and concessions for sale all day. Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ridgeline High School, 20150 E Country Vista Dr., Liberty Lake. $2. (509) 558-3800.

46th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show – Featuring the works of professional artists and crafters across the northwest including gourmet foods, jewelry, hand thrown pottery, fused glass work, wood turning, metal art, photography, soaps, candles, paintings and more. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 20, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8-10.

Classes/Workshops

Pottery Fundamentals II – Instructed by Erik Rodgers, in this beginner to intermediate level class, students will build on their experience on the potter’s wheel and learn new techniques to expand their ceramics practice. Techniques covered will vary based on student interest, but may include: handles, foot rings, adding textures, lids and using studio tools. Register at bit.ly/3tcrypR. Through Dec. 14, 11 a.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $175.00.

Dementia Friends Information Session – Discuss five key messages about dementia, activities to raise understanding and actions that support people living with dementia. Presented by Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington (ALTCEW). Register at bit.ly/3Ws2QPS. Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

The Credibility of Climate Models – Discussion about climate change featuring climate models that will provide us with state of the science information on climate trajectories. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Skateboard Painting with Nathan Baker – In this two day workshop students will be provided a skateboard deck to design and paint. All materials are provided by Emerge. Register at bit.ly/3fovyk1. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (208) 930-1876.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Hand Stitchery – Meet with other hand stitchers and learn about applique, cross stitch, embroidery, crochet, knitting and more. Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Fireside Stitching – Gather around the library’s story room fireplace to create an embroidered dishtowel design of your choice. Five week course for children ages 9-12. Supplies, stories and hot cocoa will be provided. Register at cdalibrary.org/library-events/fireside-stitching/. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Tips for Pricing and Sales – Learn about different pricing techniques for retail and service based businesses with help from a SCORE mentor. Get tips for getting your business ready to make sales this holiday season. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/3gYQ5vH. Thursday, noon-1:30 p.m. Online. Free.

Round Reed Basket with Olivia – Beginner/intermediate level with a looped edge. Bring needle nose plyers and a lunch. Register at createarts.org. Pre registration required. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Art of the Renaissance: Workshop with Tom Quinn – A slide show lecture on the great period of art that began in Italy in the 14th century and ended in the 16th. Register at bit.ly/3SsV3yq. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $40. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Poinsettia Tours – Tour the various greenhouses and learn how the poinsettias are grown in the harsh winter climate and enter to win a prize at the end of the tour. Multiple dates and times available, for more information, visit bit.ly/3NJOKFs. Through Saturday, 11 a.m. Plant Farm, 14208 E. Fourth Ave., Spokane Valley. $2.50. (509) 926-9397.