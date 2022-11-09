Four-star guard Dusty Stromer makes it official, signs with Gonzaga

One day after Australian forward Alex Toohey’s oral commitment, Dusty Stromer, the other half of Gonzaga’s 2023 recruiting class, made it official by signing a National Letter of Intent.

The Zags announced the addition of Stromer on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period. Stromer, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California, orally committed to GU in May.

Stromer is listed as a four-star recruit and No. 42 in 247sports composite rankings. He’s No. 48, according to ESPN.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Dusty in the program,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We’ve been close with both he and his family throughout this whole process. He’s a terrific player. He’s an incredible competitor.

“All through this past summer he’s competed on the EYBL circuit with some nagging injuries, and he kept playing and competing. He’s going to be a really good player for us.”

Stromer averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a junior last season, helping Notre Dame earn its first Mission League championship since 2001 and the program’s first trip to the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Stromer connected on 46% of his field-goal attempts, including 38% on 3-pointers. His averages climbed to 22.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in league games. He was named Mission League MVP and earned All-CIF honors.

“I love Gonzaga,” Stromer told The Spokesman-Review in October while visiting Gonzaga. “It’s my favorite place in the world. I’m just so excited to come play here.

“I bring shooting and positive energy defensively and offensively. And I’m just here to win, I’m not here for anything else. I want to win a national championship, so I’m going to come every day and give my 100%.”

Toohey, a 6-8, 205-pound forward who trains at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, visited GU, Villanova, Michigan and Davidson. He was drawing interest from Duke, Florida, Illinois and others, according to ESPN.

Toohey is listed as a four-star recruit by 247sports, which has Gonzaga at No. 35 in its team rankings, 11th among programs with two commitments.