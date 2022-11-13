On the air
Sun., Nov. 13, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College Men
4 p.m.: SC State at Duquesne CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Idaho State at Utah Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Butler at Penn State FS1
6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Creighton CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Norfolk State at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, College Women
3 p.m.: Indiana at Tennessee ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Texas at Connecticut FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Boston NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, College Men
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Mississippi Valley State 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
5 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
