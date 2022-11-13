The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, College Men

4 p.m.: SC State at Duquesne CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Idaho State at Utah Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Butler at Penn State FS1

6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Creighton CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Norfolk State at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, College Women

3 p.m.: Indiana at Tennessee ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Texas at Connecticut FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Boston NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, College Men

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Mississippi Valley State 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

5 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

