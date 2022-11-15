Calendar
Nov. 15, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:25 p.m.
Friendsgiving – Corbin Senior Activity Center presents Friendsgiving in the Henderson Room. All proceeds help to support Corbin. Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. $25. (509) 327-1584.
Bloomsday Road Runners Club Turkey Trot – Bloomsday Road Runners Club Turkey Trot at Manito Park’s Duck Pond to collect food and cash for Second Harvest Food Bank. Runners/walkers have the option of 2, 3 or 5-mile routes. No registration or entry fee, but must sign waiver. Prizes, cider and pre-feast opportunity to burn calories. Thursday, 9-10:30 a.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6200.
