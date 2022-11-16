Film Calendar

“Gratitude Revealed” – Exploring how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude through intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders, and personalities. Not rated. 82 minutes. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg. Showing Friday and Saturday at 12:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Sweetheart Dancers” – Night of Indigiqueer joy with a screening of the film “Sweetheart Dancers” followed by BINGO Night. Registration is available at forms.gle/1Ni7vSpeVAjRdnt66. Event is free and all who celebrate Two-Spirit identity and joy are welcome. Friday, 6-8 p.m. 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

“Kiss the Ground” – Tony Ten Fingers will present a documentary program about the movie “Kiss the Ground,” narrated by Woody Harrelson. Tony Ten Fingers, an international speaker and cultural ambassador will share teachings of traditional Lakota wisdom, which appreciates the diverse gifts of life and Earth. There will be a Q&A period following the movie. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

“Punch Drunk-Love” – Socially anxious Barry Egan calls a phone sex line to curb his loneliness but little does he know it will land him in deep trouble with some scammers and jeopardize his burgeoning romance with Lena. Rated R. 95 minutes. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.