History for Chron

Apparently not keen on the idea of becoming steaks and burger, some 29 steers broke free from the Armour meat packing plant and led Spokane Police on a wild chase that included interrupting traffic on Interstate 90.

Officer John Grandinetti was able to corral seven members of the rogue herd near the freeway.

“Man, let’s face it. These prowl cars just can’t turn as fast as a cow pony,” he said.

The first reports of the wayward beef came at 2:43 a.m. Responding officers and deputies mostly had the herd contained near the freeway between Sprague and Second avenues near Arthur Street.

But steers broke loose with some wandering into freeway traffic. Grandinetti later had a 700-pound steer charge him, forcing him to take refuge in his patrol car.

While most of the chaos was relegated to the east side, some cattle made it all the way to Cleveland Avenue. The last of the steers were rounded up at about 10 a.m.