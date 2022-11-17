The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 17, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 a.m.: Practice: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2

5 a.m.: Practice: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPNEWS

Basketball, college men’s

2 a.m.: Rider vs. Stetson in Dublin ESPNU

11 a.m.: La Salle vs. Wake Forest CBSSN

1:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Loyola Marymount CBSSN

2 p.m.: Temple vs. Rutgers ESPNU

3 p.m.: Indiana at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: Virginia vs. Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: UCF vs. Oklahoma State CBSSN

5 p.m.: Villanova at Michigan State FS1

6 p.m.: Southern at California Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. UCLA ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: DePaul vs. Santa Clara CBSSN

8 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at USC Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

4:30 a.m.: Marist vs. Eastern Kentucky in Dublin ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: New York at Golden State ESPN

Football, college

6 p.m.: South Florida at Tulsa ESPN2

6:45 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico FS1

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

Noon: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship Golf

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Kelowna 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 103.5-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 a.m.: Practice: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2

6 a.m.: Qualifying: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPNEWS

Basketball, college men’s

3 a.m.: Central Arkansas vs. Ridger in Dublin ESPNU

10 a.m.: Saint Louis vs. Maryland ESPNEWS

1 p.m.: Miami vs. Providence ESPNEWS

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia NBATV

7 p.m.: Utah at Portland NBATV / Root+

Football, college

8 a.m.: Navy at UCF ESPN2

9 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan ABC

9 a.m.: TCU at Baylor Fox 28

9 a.m.: UConn at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska ESPN

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Purdue FS1

11 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12

11:15 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky CBS

12:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ABC

12:30 p.m.: Miami at Clemson ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Texas at Kansas FS1

12:30 p.m.: Akron at Buffalo CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Southern Miss NFL

1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington SWX

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ESPNU

1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

4 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa State FS1

4 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ABC

4:30 p.m.: New Mexico State at Missouri ESPNU

5 p.m.: USC vs. UCLA Fox 28

6 p.m.: UAB at LSU ESPN2

6 p.m.: Colorado at Washington Pac-12

6:45 p.m.: San Jose State at Utah State FS1

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Oregon ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada CBSSN

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf

10:30 p.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: New Jersey at Ottawa NHL

1 p.m.: Calgary at Florida NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at Boston NHL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root

Soccer, women’s

7 a.m.: Super League: Manchester City vs. Everton CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women’s

4:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Louisville in Bahamas 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, college

9 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM / 100.7-FM

11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Noon: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Calgary at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Delaware State vs. UConn FS1

6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oregon ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at the Arena ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: South Carolina at Stanford ABC

5 p.m.: Idaho State at Washington Pac-12

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Indianapolis CBS

10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota CBS

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers NBC

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship NBC

Soccer, men’s World Cup

8 a.m.: Ecuador vs. Qatar FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at the Arena 1510-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

