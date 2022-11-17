On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 a.m.: Practice: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2
5 a.m.: Practice: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPNEWS
Basketball, college men’s
2 a.m.: Rider vs. Stetson in Dublin ESPNU
11 a.m.: La Salle vs. Wake Forest CBSSN
1:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Loyola Marymount CBSSN
2 p.m.: Temple vs. Rutgers ESPNU
3 p.m.: Indiana at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: Virginia vs. Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: UCF vs. Oklahoma State CBSSN
5 p.m.: Villanova at Michigan State FS1
6 p.m.: Southern at California Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. UCLA ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: DePaul vs. Santa Clara CBSSN
8 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at USC Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
4:30 a.m.: Marist vs. Eastern Kentucky in Dublin ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: New York at Golden State ESPN
Football, college
6 p.m.: South Florida at Tulsa ESPN2
6:45 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico FS1
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf
11 p.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship Golf
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Kelowna 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 103.5-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 a.m.: Practice: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2
6 a.m.: Qualifying: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPNEWS
Basketball, college men’s
3 a.m.: Central Arkansas vs. Ridger in Dublin ESPNU
10 a.m.: Saint Louis vs. Maryland ESPNEWS
1 p.m.: Miami vs. Providence ESPNEWS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia NBATV
7 p.m.: Utah at Portland NBATV / Root+
Football, college
8 a.m.: Navy at UCF ESPN2
9 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan ABC
9 a.m.: TCU at Baylor Fox 28
9 a.m.: UConn at Army CBSSN
9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska ESPN
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Purdue FS1
11 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12
11:15 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame NBC
12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky CBS
12:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ABC
12:30 p.m.: Miami at Clemson ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Texas at Kansas FS1
12:30 p.m.: Akron at Buffalo CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Southern Miss NFL
1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington SWX
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ESPNU
1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa State FS1
4 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ABC
4:30 p.m.: New Mexico State at Missouri ESPNU
5 p.m.: USC vs. UCLA Fox 28
6 p.m.: UAB at LSU ESPN2
6 p.m.: Colorado at Washington Pac-12
6:45 p.m.: San Jose State at Utah State FS1
7:30 p.m.: Utah at Oregon ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada CBSSN
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf
10:30 p.m.: DP World: Tour Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: New Jersey at Ottawa NHL
1 p.m.: Calgary at Florida NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at Boston NHL
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root
Soccer, women’s
7 a.m.: Super League: Manchester City vs. Everton CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women’s
4:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Louisville in Bahamas 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
9 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM / 100.7-FM
11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Noon: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Calgary at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Delaware State vs. UConn FS1
6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oregon ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at the Arena ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: South Carolina at Stanford ABC
5 p.m.: Idaho State at Washington Pac-12
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Indianapolis CBS
10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Giants Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota CBS
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers NBC
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA: RSM Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship NBC
Soccer, men’s World Cup
8 a.m.: Ecuador vs. Qatar FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at the Arena 1510-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
