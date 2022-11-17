Washington records
Thu., Nov. 17, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Russell H. Soderberg and Evelyn A. Mason, both of Spokane Valley.
Destinee L. Lake, of Spokane, and Savannah M. S. Peyton, of Spokane Valley.
David A. Garcia and Rebecca R. Perez, both of Spokane.
Calvin D. Garner and Tamela L. Davidson, both of Spokane.
Sean A. Toombs and Brandi J. Grider, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
C&P Construction LLC v. CDB Construction Inc. et al., foreclosure.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Douglas Rogers, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Brown, Tami L. and Patrick J.
Womochil, Robert J. and Misty D.
Castaneda, Rosalia and Zerbe, Keith G.
Knutson, Tara J. and Cory J.
Dotson, Shelby and Jess
Mack, Anna V. and Benjamin M.
Corbin, Ashlie D. and Nicholas J.
Klingerman, Justin P. and Ortega McMahon, Eternity G.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Donald L. Smiley, also known as Donald L. Smiley-Lyle, 34; $1,591.31 in restitution, 224 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty to first-degree murder.
Judge Tony Hazel
Aaron M. Bishop, 33; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Ezekiel R. Mentell, 24; $3,314 in restitution, 200 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Tessa A. Maldonado, 26; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and third-degree theft.
Pearl T. Shamara, 46; 167 days in jail with credit given for 167 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessey
Isaiah T. Oliver, 21; 36 months in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Michael P. Price
Shon W. Hudgens, 53; $1,034.76 in restitution, 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Kenneth K. Johnson, 58; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to delivery of controlled substance resulting in death.
Shawn R. Smith, 30; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Dara B. Murphy, 29; 75 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Marcus O. Kuritz, 24; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Melissa J. Thomas, 27; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Travis J. Delaney, 44; 20 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.
Joave A. Ellis, 27; 56 days in jail, theft.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Levi D. Morris, 29; 106 days in jail, two counts of no contact order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Brittany M. Robinson, 27; 36 days in jail, sit/lie on sidewalk on retail zone.
Kelsey A. Zosel, 33; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and theft.
