Black Pearl changing to Aikido

Spokane-based technology solutions provider Black Pearl Managed Services has changed its name to Aikido Technology Services, the company announced this week.

The company, founded in 2020 as a part of Black Pearl Holdings, provides IT, cloud and cybersecurity services, data backup and recovery and help desk support to small businesses.

Aikido is derived from the Japanese language and can be translated as “the way of harmonizing the spirit,” according to the company.

“Aikido embodies our mission,” Crystal Evans, Aikido’s CEO, said in a statement. “We unite with our clients, serving as an extension of their team, to provide security and peace of mind using a preventative and proactive approach.”

Aikido operates an office at 25 W. Cataldo Ave., Suite D in Spokane.

JPMorgan boosts family leave

JPMorgan Chase made sweeping improvements to time off for bereavement, sick days, and caring for ill family members – including for the first time giving 16 weeks of leave to either parent for the birth or adoption of a child, regardless of which is the primary caregiver.

The changes put the bank more in line with parental leave already offered at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

JPMorgan will increase sick days for full-time employees to 10 days from six and bump bereavement to 20 days from 5 for the loss of a spouse, domestic partner or child, or in the case of a stillbirth or miscarriage, according to a copy of an internal memo sent to employees Thursday.

From staff and wire reports