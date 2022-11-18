Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aries D. J. Gutierrez, of Twentynine Palms, California and Shorettalayne L. D. Mendiola, of Vacaville, California.

James D. Carter and Shanna E. Mosher, both of Spokane.

Anas Arfi and Sara R. Matranga, both of Spokane.

Jennessy T. Matte and Aurionne N. Todd, both of Spokane.

Syed A. Hussain and Maira Naeem, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Verna DeLuna, money claimed owed.

Meeds Inc. v. Lila Lopeman, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management For Fountain Terrace LLC v. Royale Watley, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Alora Garnes, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Vianna McElroy, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Autry Stills, restitution of premises.

J D Wolfe LLC v. Gary Gandee, restitution of premises.

Ly Cong Le v. Madison Roundtree, complaint for damages.

Kiemle & Hagood Company v. Thomas R. and Kelly Quigley, amended complaint for declaratory relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Michael L. and Deanna R.

Jaeger, Jordan D. and Magana-Jaeger, Belinda J.

Calderon, Nicole and Armando

Vaughn, Abigail M. and Powell, James L.

Ramsey, Brittany K. and Jamieson W.

Legal separations granted

Carroll, Sabrina N. M. and Michael S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Terry A. Ensminger, 49; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty violation of order.

Ethan D. York, 26; 59 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Felipe D. Rodriguez, 61; 30 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

David L. Taylor, 26; 2.25 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Keith J. Meade, 23; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Zachariah J. Zimmerman, 35; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.