History for Chron

A major shakeup and announced closures of military bases will permanently change the makeup of Fairchild Air Force Base and put the future of Geiger Field in question.

The changes were expected to eliminate about 11,600 civilian jobs and require the transfer of about 11,500 U.S. Army and Air Force personnel.

As a result of the change, Fairchild’s 141st Fight Interceptor Group would transition from F101 Voodoo fighters to KC-135 Stratotankers to become the 41st Refueling Group.

The changes were expected to cut some 500 military jobs in the Spokane area.

The Washington Air National Guard had previously served as fighter or reconnaissance roles. Officials were unsure what portions of Geiger Field would be shuttered.

For the first time , the Washington Guard would serve in the offensive role of supporting the Strategic Air Command mission.