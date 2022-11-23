Colville Tribe releases new lynx photos after successful relocation efforts

The Colville Confederated Tribes have released 10 Canada lynx into the Kettle Range since October, a major success for ongoing recovery efforts of the elusive cats.

The Spokesman-Review reported on that good news in early November after tribal biologists announced the success at The Wildlife Society’s annual conference in Spokane.

On Tuesday, the Colville Tribe sent out a press release on the successful trapping and included photos.

The Colville Confederated Tribes have released 10 Canada lynx into the Kettle Range since October. Here one of the cats runs into the Kettle Range in Washington after being transported from Canada. (Courtesy)

The Colville Confederated Tribes have released 10 Canada lynx into the Kettle Range since October. Here a biologist checks one of the animals teeth before being transported from Canada to the U.S.

The Colville Confederated Tribes have released 10 Canada lynx into the Kettle Range since October. Here one of the cats is being checked by tribal biologist before being transported from Canada to the U.S. (Courtesy )

“The trapping went well this year and the team was able to catch and relocate 10 adult lynx in about one month,” Corey Peone, Inchelium district wildlife biologist said in the release. “Our goal was to catch them before the big snowfall arrived and the final lynx was caught the day after the first big snow storm.”