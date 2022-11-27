The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 26° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Nov. 27, 2022 Updated Sun., Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:01 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Virginia Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Northwestern ESPN2

7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Maine at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia NBATV

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Soccer, men’s World Cup

2 a.m.: Serbia vs. Cameroon FS1

5 a.m.: Ghana vs. Korea Republic FS1

8 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Brazil Fox 28

11 a.m.: Uruguay vs. Portugal Fox 28

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Maine at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.