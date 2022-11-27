On the Air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Virginia Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Northwestern ESPN2
7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Maine at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia NBATV
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Soccer, men’s World Cup
2 a.m.: Serbia vs. Cameroon FS1
5 a.m.: Ghana vs. Korea Republic FS1
8 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Brazil Fox 28
11 a.m.: Uruguay vs. Portugal Fox 28
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Maine at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM All events subject to change
