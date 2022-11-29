Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Holiday Artists’ Shop – Regional artists baskets, digital printed dragons, hand turned wood bowls, fiber arts, Kimekomi, journals, copper wire items, visual arts, pottery, books, fabric items, hand made cards, bags, art and fused glass and more. Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Columbia Fire and Iron Blacksmithing Conference – Winter conference, forging demos, on site blacksmithing library, presentations, silent auction and more. Learn more about forging steel and connect with the blacksmithing community. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 444-5300.

Sip n Spin at Artwalk – Join pottery instructors and try out the potters wheel with a glass of wine. All supplies and wine included. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 930-1876.

Classes/Workshops

Youth Ornament Pottery Workshop with Alydia Grover – Students will be making hand built holiday ornaments. For ages 7-14. To register, visit emergecda.com/. Tuesday, 3-5 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $70. (208) 930-1876.

Teen Painting with Adam Roth Fall 3 – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Along the way they they will be introduced to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. All supplies required for this course will be provided. For ages 12-15. Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., through Dec. 20. For more information, email programming@emergecda.com. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Adult Painting with Adam Roth Fall 3 – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Along the way they they will be introduced to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. All supplies required for this course will be provided. For ages 16 and older. For more information, email programming@emergecda.com. Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., through Dec. 21. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Adult Printmaking with Bethany Phillips – Students will learn the basics of relief printmaking. Learn to carve blocks, ink application techniques and make prints to take home. All materials included. Register at bit.ly/3inGkbj. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $115. (208) 930-1876.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Introduction to Final Cut Pro Workshop – Learn video editing basics using Final Cut Pro X. Practice how to structure files for video production, including creating libraries, scratch disks, backup files, quick keys and more. Participants will have the opportunity use library computers to edit a video during this workshop and can bring video footage and clips if available. Register at scld.org/locations/spokane-valley/. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Illumuniations – In this course, students will discover the beauty and flexibility of willow barks and weaving on a molded form. Register for this course at bit.ly/3Evqenx. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $145. (208) 457-8950.