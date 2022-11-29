The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 22° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

White Pass Ski Area to open Friday

Nov. 29, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 p.m.

A skier makes the traverse on West Ridge in Paradise Basin at White Pass Ski Area. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)
A skier makes the traverse on West Ridge in Paradise Basin at White Pass Ski Area. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)
By Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Herald-Republic

White Pass Ski Area announced plans to open Friday, so long as a mid-week storm system delivers enough snow.

The long-awaited news came Tuesday morning as snow fell at the ski area, where 7 inches had fallen in the previous 36 hours. More than 1 foot of additional snow was expected between Tuesday night and the end of Wednesday.

In a video posted to social media, general manager Rikki Cooper said tickets would likely become available online Thursday morning. The ski area plans to operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday with available lifts and runs still to be determined.

A Friday opening would be nearly two weeks earlier than last year, when White Pass had its latest opening date in the past decade.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW