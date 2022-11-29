White Pass Ski Area to open Friday

By Yakima Herald-Republic

White Pass Ski Area announced plans to open Friday, so long as a mid-week storm system delivers enough snow.

The long-awaited news came Tuesday morning as snow fell at the ski area, where 7 inches had fallen in the previous 36 hours. More than 1 foot of additional snow was expected between Tuesday night and the end of Wednesday.

In a video posted to social media, general manager Rikki Cooper said tickets would likely become available online Thursday morning. The ski area plans to operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday with available lifts and runs still to be determined.

A Friday opening would be nearly two weeks earlier than last year, when White Pass had its latest opening date in the past decade.