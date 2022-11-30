Reader Photo: An eagles reunion tour
Nov. 30, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:51 p.m.
American bald eagles are starting to return to Lake Coeur d’Alene, as evidenced by this photo Mark Hendrickson took on Thanksgiving Day at Higgens Point in Coeur d’Alene.
The eagles make the yearly migration fleeing the cold and ice of Canada for ice-free water in Lake Coeur d’Alene where they feast on spawning kokanee.
Bald eagles traditionally show up from early November into January. Here is a handy map to find the best eagle watching spots.
Here is list of prime eagle viewing areas, but remember to be careful when driving and gawking:
- Mineral Ridge Trailhead and Mineral Ridge Boat Launch.
- Higgens Point.
- Along Highway 97 to Beauty Bay.
- For cruise boat tours from the Coeur d’Alene Resort, call 208-292-5670 or email cruises@cdalakecruises.com.
