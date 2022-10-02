The Dirt: Jubilant HollisterStier moves forward with plant expansion

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Jubiliant HollisterStier is moving forward with the next phase of its plant expansion in east Spokane.

Spokane-based NAC Architecture filed a predevelopment application with the city on behalf of Jubilant HollisterStier to build a 147,200-square-foot addition to the west end of the company’s existing plant at 3525 N. Regal St.

The addition will house a high-speed injectable liquid filling line, laboratory, shipping and packaging area, warehouse and offices, site plans show.

The project’s estimated cost is $85 million, according to the application.

The expansion, when complete, will bring the plant’s total footprint to more than 423,580 square feet.

Jubiliant HollisterStier did not respond to a request for comment on the expansion.

Jubilant broke ground last year on a $92 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion to increase filling capacity by 50% via a state-of-the-art, high-speed injectable liquid filling line and two, 300-square-foot lyophilizers, which are used to freeze products that are less stable in liquid form to increase their shelf life, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in November.

In June, the company announced plans for a second, $193 million expansion to its plant to increase its injectable filling production capacity.

The expansion project will be partially financed with $149.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to increase vaccine manufacturing capacity by 2025, according to a company release.

The expansion will provide flexibility to produce several vaccines for large pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It’s also expected to create 400 jobs, Amit Arora, president of Jubilant HollisterStier told the Spokesman-Review in June.

Jubilant HollisterStier, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, is reportedly the only pharmaceutical manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in the state, and is capable of producing up to 500,000 doses per day, according to the previous reports.

Jubiliant HollisterStier is planning to break ground on the filling line expansion in April with completion slated for July 2024, according to the application.

Property owner mulling options for retail, restaurant space in the Garland District

Two buildings occupied by the Spokane Art School could be demolished to make way for new businesses.

Building owner James Orcutt filed a predevelopment application with the city to demolish buildings at 809 and 811 W. Garland Ave. and replace the structures with two, 1,300-to-1,500-square-foot spaces for retail and an restaurant.

Haines Architectural Services of Spokane was listed as the project architect, according to the application.

It’s important to note a predevelopment application does not necessarily mean a development will occur, but rather the applicant is meeting with the city to discuss whether a project would be feasible for the site.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Orcutt purchased the property from the Spokane Art School for $240,000 in July.

When asked if the Spokane Art School is moving to another location, board President Tad Wisenor responded that “details would be coming soon.”

The Spokane Art School is a nonprofit founded in 1968 that provides art education and operates a gallery.

Gonzaga University to build new dormitory near campus

Gonzaga University is expanding student housing near its campus.

Spokane-based Wolfe Architectural Group filed a predevelopment application on behalf of the university to demolish structures at 802, 808 and 814 E. Sharp Ave. and build a new 92-bed dormitory on the site.

The three-story residence hall will span a total of 8,140 square feet, a site plan for the project shows.

The project is estimated to cost $5 million, according to the application.