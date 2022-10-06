10 under $10

1 Take Out Apple Dumplings – 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Green Bluff Church, 9908 E Greenbluff Road, Colbert. Green Bluff Church will be selling apple dumplings this weekend. Visit the church’s drive-thru for apple dumplings served with vanilla sauce. Cash, check or credit card accepted. For information, call (509) 979-2607. Admission: $5

2 Spokane Train Show – 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Spokane Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. Model train and railroad enthusiasts are invited to visit the Spokane Fair & Expo Center on Sunday for the Spokane Train Show, sponsored by the River City Modelers. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in buildings A, B, & C, located on the north side of the fairgrounds along East Broadway Avenue. Enter the fairgrounds via Havana Street. For information, call (509) 991-2317. Admission: $6 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger if accompanied by an adult.

3 The Great Pumpkin Fest – Brick West Brewing’s pumpkin fest continues this weekend with line dancing from 6-9 p.m. on Friday; an evening of music with the Ryan Larsen Band from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and a visit from the 2nd Chance Petting Zoo from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will include a raffle with tickets for $10. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Sunday via Facebook Live. All proceeds will go to local charities including Crosswalk Shelter, Big Table, Our Place and Love Your Neighbor among others. For information, visit brickwestbrewingco.com/pumpkin or call (509) 279-2982. Admission: FREE

4 Lake City Comicon – 10-4 p.m. Saturday, Kootenai County Fairgrounds, Jacklin Building, 4056 Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Annual con will include guest actors Chris Bartlett (“The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett”); Amy Allen (“Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”); CJ Graham (Jason Voohees in “Friday the 13th Part VI”); video game voice actor Jon St. John (Duke Nukem, Sonic Adventures); and artists Zach Woolsey (Topps Cards), Jamari Lawson (“Henshin Battlegod Surrender-Man”) and Ava Gotham (Deviant Art), among others. For information, visit www.lakecitycon.com/. Admission: $8, FREE for kids 9 and younger.

5 3 Minute Mic – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Guest hosted by Chris Coppen, open mic readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. This event is open to all ages. For information, visit auntiesbooks.com or call (509) 838-0206.

6 Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Magnuson Theatre at Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Gonzaga’s theater department presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind,” featuring a selection of 30 plays in 60 minutes. Open to the public, this event was produced by Gonzaga University students for the school’s fall family weekend. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets ahead of time. The event is family friendly. For information, visit gonzaga.edu/news-events. Admission: $10

7 Rusty Jackson – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Post Falls Brewing Company, 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. Country performer Rusty Jackson visits Post Falls Brewing Company. For information, visit postfallsbrewing.com or call (208) 773-7301. Admission: FREE

8 Right Front Burner – 9 p.m. on Saturday, 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Funk trio Right Front Burner visit the 219 Lounge. For information, visit 219.bar or call (208) 263-5673. Admission: FREE

9 Tithe – 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Portland-based metal group Tithe visit the Big Dipper with Xingaia, Gekiretsu and Big Knife. For information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: FREE

10 “According to Coyote” – 11 a.m. Monday, Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Spokane Ensemble Theater and One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival join forces to present actor and playwright John Kauffman’s “According to Coyote.” Directed by Kauffman’s niece, Josephine Keefe, the one-man production will feature Nez Perce actor Kellen Lewis. “Coyote is a legendary hero of Native American mythology, and will highlight the cultural importance of passing down stories to future generations as well as the origin story of the Nez Perce tribe.” Donations will benefit the Salish School of Spokane. For information, visit spokanepavilion.com or call (888) 929-7849. Admission: FREE