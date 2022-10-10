Four-star 2024 prospect Dedan Thomas Jr. lists Gonzaga in final six

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Dedan Thomas Jr. named Gonzaga as one of his finalists less than a week after Bulldogs coach Mark Few paid a visit to the four-star 2024 point guard prospect.

Thomas Jr. told On3 Recruiting’s Joe Tipton he’s focused on six schools: Gonzaga, Arizona, UNLV, Florida, UCLA and Houston.

The Las Vegas native is entering his junior season at Liberty High, the same school that produced Gonzaga junior Julian Strawther.

“I love their style of play and they have produced really good guards over the past years under Mark Few so I know I can learn a lot from him and his staff,” Thomas Jr. told On3.

According to Stockrisers, Few attended Liberty’s practice last Tuesday before traveling to Tacoma on Wednesday to watch 2024 point guard Zoom Diallo and returning to Vegas Thursday for WCC Media Day.

Thomas Jr., a 6-1, 170-pound point guard, is considered the top overall prospect in Nevada in the 2024 class by 247Sports and the country’s fourth-rated point guard prospect.

Thomas Jr.’s father, also named Dedan, played for legendary UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian in the early 1990s after originally committing to Lute Olson at Arizona.

Thomas Jr. is scheduled to take an unofficial visit to Gonzaga Nov. 5-6.