Prep roundup: Grace Melcher homers twice for Central Valley; Ferris’ Hailey Orton hits two-run homer in win over Cheney

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 19, Mt. Spokane 10: Grace Melcher hit two home runs among her four hits and totaled 10 RBIs and the Bears (11-4, 9-3) defeated the visiting Wildcats (9-4, 6-4). Avery Erickson went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for CV.

Ferris 11, Cheney 7: Hailey Orton went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and the Saxons (8-5, 7-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-11, 3-9). Katelin Terry went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Ferris. Morgan Chandler knocked in three while Mia Ashcroft had two doubles and two RBIs for Cheney.

Mead 17, Shadle Park 6: Campbell Brose went 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple and the Panthers (12-2, 10-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (5-9, 5-7). Jayden Villanueva had a double and two RBIs for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 9, East Valley 8: Ruth Tamrat hit a home run and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 5-5) defeated the Knights (1-12, 1-11).

University 35, North Central 0: Maliyah Mann hit a home run among three hits and the visiting Titans (14-1, 12-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-15, 0-12). Natalie Singer had five hits while Kaidyn Howard and Katie Travis each doubled for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 16, Rogers 2: Emma Myers went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Falcons (10-3, 9-2) beat the Pirates (4-11, 2-10). Jamie Olsen homered for Rogers.

Girls soccer

Mead 2, Ferris 1: Teryn Gardner scored the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute and the Panthers (9-3) edged the Saxons (2-8) in a nonleague game. Grace Howard had a first-half goal and Katie Gilb made four saves for Mead.

Volleyball

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, St. George’s 0: Taylor Galbreath had 11 kills with 14 digs and the Broncos (8-0, 4-0) swept the Dragons (5-4, 3-3) in a Northeast 2B match. Hadlie Kaiser had nine kills with 14 digs for St. George’s.