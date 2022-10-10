The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 60° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Grace Melcher homers twice for Central Valley; Ferris’ Hailey Orton hits two-run homer in win over Cheney

Oct. 10, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:51 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 19, Mt. Spokane 10: Grace Melcher hit two home runs among her four hits and totaled 10 RBIs and the Bears (11-4, 9-3) defeated the visiting Wildcats (9-4, 6-4). Avery Erickson went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for CV.

Ferris 11, Cheney 7: Hailey Orton went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and the Saxons (8-5, 7-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-11, 3-9). Katelin Terry went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Ferris. Morgan Chandler knocked in three while Mia Ashcroft had two doubles and two RBIs for Cheney.

Mead 17, Shadle Park 6: Campbell Brose went 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple and the Panthers (12-2, 10-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (5-9, 5-7). Jayden Villanueva had a double and two RBIs for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 9, East Valley 8: Ruth Tamrat hit a home run and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 5-5) defeated the Knights (1-12, 1-11).

University 35, North Central 0: Maliyah Mann hit a home run among three hits and the visiting Titans (14-1, 12-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-15, 0-12). Natalie Singer had five hits while Kaidyn Howard and Katie Travis each doubled for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 16, Rogers 2: Emma Myers went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Falcons (10-3, 9-2) beat the Pirates (4-11, 2-10). Jamie Olsen homered for Rogers.

Girls soccer

Mead 2, Ferris 1: Teryn Gardner scored the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute and the Panthers (9-3) edged the Saxons (2-8) in a nonleague game. Grace Howard had a first-half goal and Katie Gilb made four saves for Mead.

Volleyball

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, St. George’s 0: Taylor Galbreath had 11 kills with 14 digs and the Broncos (8-0, 4-0) swept the Dragons (5-4, 3-3) in a Northeast 2B match. Hadlie Kaiser had nine kills with 14 digs for St. George’s.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories